2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwesi Appiah satisfied with Kwabena Owusu's performance against Cameroon, ready to give him more opportunities

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has revealed he is content with the performance of young forward Kwabena Owusu after his cameo display against Cameroon.

The Leganes forward came on in the 87 minute for captain Andre Ayew as the Black Stars drew goalless with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon last Saturday.

Despite coming on with three minutes left, the Black Meteors attacker came close to grabbing the winner with a ferocious strike which hit the upright.

“He did well when he came on, he’s part of the young guys in the team. Every nation shouldn’t depend on few players," he said ahead of Ghana's clash with Guinea Bissau.

“We always have to look at the future so that’s why these guys are here so we will be looking at giving each the chance when the time is due.”

Owusu has also drawn criticisms from fans of the Black Stars who believe he could have laid a pass to Jordan Ayew instead of opting to strike himself.

Ghana head into the final group F game needing a win against Guinea Bissau to secure progress to the next stage.