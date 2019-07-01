GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwesi Appiah satisfied with Kwabena Owusu's performance against Cameroon, ready to give him more opportunities

Published on: 01 July 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwesi Appiah satisfied with Kwabena Owusu's performance against Cameroon, ready to give him more opportunities
owusu Kwabena of Ghana shooting on goal during the 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Cameroon and Ghana at the Ismailia stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on June 29,2019. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has revealed he is content with the performance of young forward  Kwabena Owusu after his cameo display against Cameroon. 

The Leganes forward came on in the 87 minute for captain Andre Ayew as the Black Stars drew goalless with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon last Saturday.

Despite coming on with three minutes left, the Black Meteors attacker came close to grabbing the winner with a ferocious strike which hit the upright.

“He did well when he came on, he’s part of the young guys in the team. Every nation shouldn’t depend on few players," he said ahead of Ghana's clash with Guinea Bissau.

“We always have to look at the future so that’s why these guys are here so we will be looking at giving each the chance when the time is due.”

Owusu has also drawn criticisms from fans of the Black Stars who believe he could have laid a pass to Jordan Ayew instead of opting to strike himself.

Ghana head into the final group F game needing a win against Guinea Bissau to secure progress to the next stage.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments