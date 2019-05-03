2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwesi Appiah should be bold and select players who are hungrier for success- George Afriyie

Former Black Stars Management committee chairman George Afriyie has advised head coach Kwesi Appiah to be bold and select players who are ready to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which has eluded Ghana since 1982.

According to George, Kwesi Appiah’s player selection will be key to Ghana’s AFCON glory only if gets the right players for the job.

''I expect Kwesi Appiah to be bold and select players who look hungrier to win the cup,'' he told Oman FM

The former Vice President of the FA also added preparations before the tournament.

''The second thing is preparation. When we get good preparation which I am sure of considering the plans outlined by the current management committee.''

The Black Stars will pitch camp in UAE before the tournament and are expected to train for about three weeks.

Afriyie also suggested that motivation should be discussed and approved here in Ghana before the team leaves for the tournament.

There have been instances where issues of motivation has been a distraction to the team in the past.

"The last one will be motivation which has to be discussed and approved here in Ghana before the team departs to the tournament."