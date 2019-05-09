2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Kwesi Appiah to present AFCON 26-man squad to NC on Friday - Report

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is reported to have finalised his 26-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and will present it to the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee on Friday.

The four-time champions are seeking to end their 37-year wait for continental success, having won their last title in 1982.

The West Africa giants have come close to ending their drought at the last six tournaments, having reached the semi-finals, and even going as far as the final in 2010 and 2015.

In the team's quest to win the cup, coach Appiah is reported to have made a decision on which players he will be taking to Egypt and is expected to present the list to the interim nation's football governing body on Friday.

The only noticeable absentee from the list is Columbus Crew right-back Harrison Afful but few eyebrows are expected to be raised following the inclusion of Asamoah Gyan and Emmanuel Boateng.

Gyan has struggled with injuries this term at Turkish side Kayserispor, making 15 appearances in all competitions and scoring 3 goals to his credit while Boateng has played just thrice since moving from Spanish side UD Levante to Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang.

Bar these two players, there were no big surprises in the list as the core of the team are reported to have been pencilled down for the forthcoming football mundial.

Below is the squad-list;

KEEPERS

1.Richard Ofori 2.Fatau Dauda 3.Felix Annan 4.Lawrence Attizigi

DEFENDERS 5.Lumor Agbenyanu 6.Baba Rahman 7.John Boye 8.Jonathan Mensah 9.Andy Yiadom 10.Kadiri Mohammed 11.Kasim Nuhu 12.Nicholas Opoku 13.Joseph Aidoo

MIDFIELDERS 14.Mubarak Wakasu 15.Thomas Partey 16.Thomas Agyepong 17.Dede Ayew 18.Christian Atsu 19.Alfred Duncan 20.Kwadwo Asamoah 21. Afriyie Acquah

STRIKERS 22.Asamoah Gyan 23.Jordan Ayew 24.Caleb Ekuban 25.Majeed Waris 26.Emmanuel Boateng

Following the official draw for the prestigious tournament last month, the Black Stars have been pitted in Group F alongside defending champions Cameroon, as well as Benin and Guinea Bissau.

The tournament will start on June 21 and end on July 19, 2019. Ghana is expected to camp in Ismaily for the Group phase of the competition.