2019 Africa Cup of Nations: La Liga names African stars to watch out for at AFCON including three Black Stars players

La Liga has named 20 Africa stars to watch out for at the Nations Cup in Egypt who ply their trade in Spain.

The players are from the top flight and the lower tiers of Spanish football.

Three of the 20 stars to watch are from Ghana including Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid and Mubarak Wakaso of Deportivo Alaves.

The surprise inclusion was Ghana U-23 star Kwabena Owusu who made the cut which features Nigeria players Samuel Chukweze and Kenneth Omeruo.

The list also includes Senegal and Barcelona defender Moussa Wague.

THOMAS PARTEY (ATLETICO DE MADRID & GHANA)

As a regular starter at title-challengers Atlético de Madrid, Partey is one of the poster boys for this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations. The 25-year-old tends to play a more attacking role for Ghana than he does for Diego Simeone at Atleti, we may be set to see one or two of his trademark long-range strikes as he looks to lead the Black Stars to their first AFCON title of the 21st century.

MUBARAK WAKASO (D. ALAVES & GHANA)

This will be Mubarak Wakaso’s fourth Africa Cup of Nations and the 28-year-old will be determined to make this one to remember after the disappointments of 2013, 2015 and 2017. The Alavés midfielder boasts bags of experience and travels to Egypt after an impressive year in LaLiga which saw Alaves in contention for the European spots for months before finishing a creditable 11th.

Complete list of players to watch at the Nations Cup by La Liga:

Algeria: Aïssa Mandi (Real Betis)

Angola: Jonás Ramalho (Girona), Jérémie Bela (Albacete)

Cameroon: Wilfrid Kaptoum (Real Betis), Karl Toko Ekambi (Villarreal CF)

DR Congo: Giannelli Imbula (Rayo Vallecano)

Ghana: Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés), Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid), Kwabena Owusu (CD Leganes)

Guinea: José Kanté (Gimnàstic de Tarragona)

Kenya: Ismael Athuman (Las Palmas)

Mauritania: Aly Abeid (Alcorcón), Moctar Sidi El Hacen (Real Valladolid)

Morocco: Munir Mohand Mohamedi (Málaga), Bono (Girona), Sofiane Boufal (RC Celta), Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganés)

Nigeria: Kenneth Omeruo (Leganés), Moses Simon (Levante), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

Senegal: Moussa Wagué (Barcelona), Alfred N’Diaye (Málaga)

Tanzania: Farid Mussa (CD Tenerife)