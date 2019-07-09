2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Laryea Kingston slams referee Victor Gomez over unfair officiating in Black Stars loss against Tunisia

Former Ghana winger Laryea Kingston has lambasted South African referee Victor Gomez after he ruled out Andre Ayew's goal during the Black Stars Afcon Round of 16 loss against Tunisia.

The Carthage Eagles had led through Yassine Khenissi’s 73rd-minute opener but their substitute Rami Bedoui headed an own goal in the closing moments to force extra-time.

After the extra 30 minutes ended goalless, Ghana’s Leeds forward Caleb Ekuban was the only player not to score in the shoot-out and it was left to Sassi to coolly convert and secure Tunisia a last-eight clash with Madagascar.

However, Ghana believed they had taken the lead in the first half after Andre Ayew netted a superb backheel goal in the 42nd minute but it was wrongly ruled out by the South African official.

Referee Gomez shockingly whistled for a handball against Thomas Partey who played on Jordan Ayew to assist Andre Ayew to score.

"It was a clear goal," he told SuperSport. "You saw Thomas Partey and Mubarak Wakaso protesting."

"Partey played Jordan Ayew on and Andre scored a good goal but the referee [Victor Gomez] ruled the goal out. For me, it's unfair because you don't do such things in such games."

"Should the referee whistled for an offside, I would have agreed with him but to rule out such a goal, I think its unfair because it was a clear goal scored by the captain of the Black Stars," he added.