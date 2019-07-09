2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Let's not blame the referee - Asamoah Gyan

General captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has urged Ghanaians not to blame the referee for their exit from the Africa Cup of Nations though he was baffled by his decision to disallow Andre Ayew's goal during the match.

The Carthage Eagles had led through Yassine Khenissi’s 73rd-minute opener but their substitute Rami Bedoui headed an own goal in the closing moments to force extra-time.

After the extra 30 minutes ended goalless, Ghana’s Leeds forward Caleb Ekuban was the only player not to score in the shoot-out and it was left to Sassi to coolly convert and secure Tunisia a last-eight clash with Madagascar.

However, Ghana believed they had taken the lead in the first half after Andre Ayew netted a superb backheel goal in the 42nd minute but it was wrongly ruled out by the South African official.

Several football fans and aficionados have blamed the referee for disallowing what appeared to be a good goal, but Gyan thinks otherwise claiming that Ghana should focus on the future.

"We don't understand his decision for not allowing that goal but we cannot blame the referee, we cannot find excuses we have to just stay focused. We are out right now, no excuses, we have to focus on the future.

The Kayserispor striker was introduced in the 84th minute of the game and played a significant role in the Black Stars grabbing the equaliser as he mounted pressure on Tunisia defender Rami Bediou to score an own goal.

The 32-year-old was quizzed why he did not start a single game in the competition, he said, It's a coach decision. I'm a player, every coach has his tactics and I'm a player so I have to abide by the coach's rule."

"The coach decided to put me on the bench and I cannot do anything about it. I just have to stay focused be mentally ready and anytime I'm given opportunity I'll do what I have to do but at the end of the day it's the coach's decision so I have nothing to say," he deduced.