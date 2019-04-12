2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Live Draw

Welcome to GHANAsoccernet LIVE coverage of the group stage draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The draw takes place this evening at the Sphinx and Pyramids just outside of Egypt’s capital Cairo, with 24 countries await their fate ahead of the tournament finals in Egypt, as the tournament is scheduled to kick off from June 21-July 19.

Cameroon, the reigning champions, are placed in Pot 1 alongside hosts Egypt, Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria and Morocco, while 2015 champions Ivory Coast are in Pot 2.

Head coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Kwesi Appiah and former Vice-President of the Ghana Football Association who also doubles as a member of CAF Organizing Committee George Afriyie are among the dignitaries to arrive at the event.

We're just a few minutes from getting underway...