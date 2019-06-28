2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Madagascar coach delighted with historic win at AFCON

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis has expressed delight after recording their first ever win at the Nations Cup in Egypt on Wednesday.

The debutantes defeated fellow newcomers Burundi 1-0 in group B to enhances their chances of progressing to the next stage.

"I am so happy because of this victory," Dupuis told the media. "It was our first in the history of the AFCON and we worked hard for it.

"It was not an easy match because Burundi gave us a tough time especially in the second half," he added.

"But we can be proud of our efforts, we can be proud of what we achieved but the work is not yet over.

Madagascar face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the final Group B game, and Dupuis believes they will be ready for the West African giants.

"We still have Nigeria to think about," he said.