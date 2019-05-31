2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Mali goalkeeper excuses himself from AFCON in a bizarre manner

Mali goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa has excused himself from the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations after coach Mohamed Magassouba turned down his request to the nation's first choice goalkeeper at the tournament.

The 29-year-old custodian, who plies his trade in the French Ligue 2 ESTAC Troyes, was the first choice goalkeeper for the club in the just ended campaign.

Samassa was named in the Eagles 27-man provisional team squad for the African Nations Cup by coach Mohamed Magassouba last Tuesday but now vacates his place for Ibrahim Mounkoro.

He has been replaced by TP Mazembe goalkeeper Ibrahim Mounkoro.

Mali have been drawn in Group E alongside Mauritania, Tunisia and Angola.