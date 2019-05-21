2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Mauritania coach settles on final 23-man squad; seven on standby list

Mauritania head coach Corentin Martins unveiled his 23-man list for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday including seven reserves.

The list has six players from the local league and seventeen foreign based for the tournament which will be held in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

Souleymane Anne and Ibrahima Coulibaly received their first invitation to the team for the last qualifier against Burkina Faso and have made the cut for the tournament.

The Mourabitounes are making their very first appearance in the Africa premier football competition.

They will begin their preparations in the capital, Nouakchott from June 1 and continue in Marrakech in Morocco before departing to Egypt.

Drawn in Group E with Tunisia, Angola and Mali.

They open their account with Mali and take on Angola and Tunisia subsequently.

Below is the list;

Goalkeepers (3): Suleiman BRAHIM (FC Nouadhibou), Namori DIAW (ASC Kedia), Babacar DIOP (AS Police)

Defenders (8): Abdoul BA (AJ Auxerre / France), Bakary NDIAYE (Difaâ Hassania El Jadida / Morocco), Sally SARR (Servette FC / Switzerland), Diadié DIARRA (CS Sedan Ardennes / France), Harouna SY (Grenoble Foot 38 / France), El Mostapha DIAW (Nouakchott King's), Aly ABEID (Agrupación Deportiva Alcorcón / Spain), Abdoul Kader THIAM (US Orleans / France)

Midfielders (7): Mohamed Dellah YALY (DRB Tadjenanet / Algeria), Ibréhima COULIBALY (Grenoble Foot 38 / France), Dialo GUIDILÈYE (Elazığspor Kulübü / Turkey), Khassa CAMARA (Xanthi FC / Greece), Alassane DIOP (Hajer FC / Saudi Arabia), Abdoulaye GAYE (Nouadhibou FC), El Hacen EL ID (Real Valladolid / Spain)

Attackers (5): Adama BA (Giresunspor Kulübü / Turkey), Ismail DIAKHITÉ (US Tataouine / Tunisia), Moulaye Ahmed KHALIL "Bessam" (AS Gabès / Tunisia), Souleymane ANNE (FC Aurillac Arpajon CA / France), Hemeya TANJY (FC Nouadhibou)

THE 7 RESERVE

Goalkeeper (1): Assane Aly (Red Star FC / France)

Defenders (2): Hamza Jawar (USON Mondeville / France), Ousmane Samba (JA Drancy / France)

Midfielders (2): Abdallahi Mahmoud (Deportivo Alaves / Spain), Idrissa Thiam (ASAC Concorde)

Attackers (2): Amadou Niass (Salam Zgharta / Lebanon), Mohamed Abdallahi Soudani (DRB Tedjenanet / Algeria)

By Nuhu Adams