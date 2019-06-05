2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Midfield duo Mubarak Wakaso and Afriyie Acquah train with Black Stars in Dubai on Tuesday

Midfielders Afriyie Acquah and Mubarak Wakaso were the new players who trained with the Black Stars in Dubai on Tuesday.

The experienced duo took part in the beach work at the at the JA Palm Tree Court Hotel for some beach and gym work.

Later in the evening, the joined their teammates for field training at the Ali Jebel Centre of Excellence.

Their availability increases the number of players in camp to 26.

The technical team is expecting Richard Ofori and MLS duo Ebenezer Ofori and Jonathan Mensah to join before the end of the week.

Players in camp are:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati- Zigi & Felix Annan

Defenders: Andy Yiadom, Abdul Baba Rahman, Lumor Agbenyenu, Kassim Nuhu, John Boye, Joseph Aidoo, Nuhu Musah, Joseph Attamah and Mohammed Alhassan

Midfielders: Kwadwo Asamoah, Andre Ayew, Christian Atsu, Samuel Owusu, Thomas Agyepong, Thomas Partey, Yaw Yeboah, Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso and Abdul Fatawu Safiu

Strikers: Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Abdul Majeed Waris, Caleb Ekuban and Kwabena Owusu