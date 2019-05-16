2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Misr El Makasa striker John Antwi feels top form should earn him Ghana call-up

Egypt-based striker John Antwi believes he has more than enough to be included in Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Misr El Makasa forward has scored 11 league goals this season.

He currently holds the record as the highest scoring foreigner in the Egyptian Premier League.

Ahead of Kwesi Appiah's announcement of the provisional 30-man squad on Monday, Antwi hopes his form will earn him a spot in the roster.

''Every country coming to the tournament are in to win it but all will depend on the team,'' Antwi told Kumasi-based Fox FM.

''So just as Ghana wants to win it, Egypt are equally ready to win it and keep the cup here.

''My expectations are that my name will be in the squad when the call up is made (for the AFCON 2019) because looking at my performances here.

''It will be good if I’m given the opportunity so I can also play for my country Ghana.''