2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco include experienced Zamalek striker Khalid Boutaib in final squad

Zamalek veteran striker Khalid Boutaib has been included in Morocco's final 23-man squad in Egypt

Boutaib retained his place in the squad after being named in the preliminary 27-man roster on 27 May.

Striking trio Ayoub El Kaabi, who plays for Chinese club Hebei China Fortune F.C, Abdelkarim Baadi (Hassania Union Sport Agadir) and Amine Harit (Schalke) were cut off.

Also omitted from the squad is goalkeeper Abdelali Mhamdi of Nahdat Berkane.

Morocco open their campaign on 23 June against Namibia in Group D before facing Ivory Coast and South Africa.

Morocco's full 23-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Malaga), Yassine Bounou (Girona), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (IR Tanger)

Defenders: Marouane Da Costa (Al Ittihad), Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton), Yunis Abdelhamid (Reims), Mehdi Benatia (Al Duhail), Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Karim El Ahmadi (Al Ittihad), Youssef Aït Bennasser (Saint Etienne), Mehdi Bourabia (Sassuolo), Mbark Boussoufa (Al Shabab), Younès Belhanda (Galatasaray), Fayçal Fajr (Caen), Nordin Amrabat (Al Nassr), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax), Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax), Youssef En-Nesyri (Leganes), Sofiane Boufal (Celta Vigo), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahçe)

Forwards: Abderazak Hamed Allah (Al Nassr), Khalid Boutaib (Zamalek), Oussama Idrissi (AZ)