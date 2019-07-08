2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Mubarak Wakaso bags second AFCON Man-of-the-Match award as Ghana lose against Tunisia

Mubarak Wakaso won his second Man-of-the-Match award as the Black Stars were dumped out of the Africa Cup of Nations following a penalty defeat against Tunisia in the Round of 16 on Monday.

The four-time Africa champions quest to end their 37-year title drought dealt another blow as they suffered a 5-4 penalty defeat against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia after drawing 1-1 in 120 minutes.

Despite the Stars defeat, Mubarak Wakaso was adjudged the best player on the pitch due to his all-round display in the middle of the pitch.

It was the Deportivo Alaves midfielders’s second best player accolade in the tournament after bagging his first one in the 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in the final group game.