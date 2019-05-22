2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Musah celebrates debut Ghana call-up with maiden St Gallen goal - VIDEO

Ghanaian youngster Nuhu Musah celebrated his first Black Stars call-up by scoring his maiden goal for Swiss side St Gallen on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old was earlier in the day named in the 29-man Ghana squad for the first time as they prepare for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt next month.

He responded by scoring for St Gallen in the Swiss top-flight when they defeated Young Boys 4-1 on Wednesday.

Nuhu, 22, opened the scoring in the 20th minute of the game when he headed in a cross from the right to put his in the driving seat.

It was his first goal since joining the club from Ghanaian side WAFA in January.

St Gallen scored two further goals before the visitors pulled one back to leave the score at 3-1.

His fellow countryman Majeed Ashimeru secured their emphatic victory when he broke free in the box before chipping the goalkeeper.