2019 Africa Cup of Nations: My ambition with this team is to win the trophy- Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah says the goal remains to win the Nations Cup with the current crop of players in Egypt.

The West African's face 2004 champions Tunisia in the last 16 on Monday, and a win for Ghana will see them face Madagascar in the quarter finals.

Appiah has confidence in his players and believes the job will be done starting with victory over the Carthage Eagles.

“The ambition of the Ghanaian team coming into the tournament is to try and win the competition. That has been my ambition, to do the best that I can with my players to achieve this aim.

“Personally, I have total confidence in them and we will try and achieve this goal of the team,” Appiah said at his pre-match press conference.

Ghana last won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982 and have since lost three finals including 1992, 2010 and 2015.