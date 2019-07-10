2019 Africa Cup of Nations: My goal with Senegal is to win the competition- Senegal star Sadio Mane

Senegal superstar Sadio Mane says he wants to win the Africa Cup of Nations with the Teranga Lions ahead of their quarter final clash against Benin.

Senegal have been tipped by bookmakers as favourites to win the competition after several missed opportunities in the past.

Despite being the number one ranked country in Africa, the West African giants have never won the competition before and the Liverpool star is seeking to make history in Egypt.

"My goal with Senegal is to win the competition," said Liverpool striker Sadio Mané.

"I will try to score more goals and help my team-mates score so that we can finally win this cup," added Mane, who is currently leading the scorers chat with three goals.

"This is my absolute dream [to help Senegal win]. I am here for this."

Senegal face the surprise quarter finalist Benin, who shocked another favourite at the tournament Morocco in the last 16.

The Teranga Lions were runners-up at the Nations Cup in 2002.