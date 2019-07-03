2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Naby ﻿Keita's relative attacked for bewitching the Guinea star

Guinea star Naby Keita has hogged headlines in the West Africa nation following report that one of his relatives is behind his injury trouble.

The Liverpool midfielder was a standout performer for the Syli Nationale during the qualifying campaign.

However, his injury prone feet and lack of consistency prompted angry youths to storm Keita’s family home during the weekend, to get a relative whom to them, is a prime suspect.

After Keita was forced off with a thigh injury in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi finals, the injury worries have just kept piling on.

A police source reported to the BBC after the incident during the weekend that, Keita’s family home in Guinea was heavily haunted by disgruntled youths in the weekend.

“We sent a team of policemen to a house at Coleah in Conakry to restore calm after some youths attempted acts of riotous conduct in a house believed to be the family home of footballer Naby Keita.”

The relative who is the cause of all the fitness squabbles and lack of form was the one targeted and aimed at in the family house during the weekend.

The people of Guinea do not think the run of events are normal and, they might just – know where they are coming from with these accusations; Naby Keita was almost ruled out of the AFCON, and only in the dying minutes was his name included amongst the list of players to head for Egypt.

The 24-year-old played just 98 minutes in the tournament – in the first and second game, and but missed the crunch encounter against Burundi which Guinea won.

Reports from the team’s camp in Egypt indicate that the player has been flown to England for proper medical attention to be back only on Wednesday, before the round of 16 clash against Algeria.

Keita netted 2 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool as they finished second in the English Premier League and clinched the UEFA Champions League trophy.