2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria legend Jay Jay Okocha - Kwesi Appiah could lose job against Guinea-Bissau

Nigeria legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha believes Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah could be fired if they lose to Guinea-Bissau and are eliminated.

The Bolton Wanderers star expressed his disappointment in coach Appiah after playing two draws in their opening Group F games.

The West Africa giants played out a 2-2 stalemate with the Squirrels of Benin in the opening fixture of the group before engaging holders Cameroon to a scoreless draw.

The four-time Africa champions needs to beat Guinea Bissau to ensure of qualification to the next round of the competition.

“Kwesi has to win against Guinea-Bissau to keep his job,” said Okocha, who was part of the 1994 Nigeria Cup of Nations-winning team.

Guinea-Bissau are among four teams who failed to score in their first two group matches with former Liverpool youth team forward Toni Silva among those misfiring.