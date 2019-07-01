GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria legend Jay Jay Okocha - Kwesi Appiah could lose job against Guinea-Bissau

Published on: 01 July 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria legend Jay Jay Okocha - Kwesi Appiah could lose job against Guinea-Bissau
Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha believes Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah could be fired if they lose to Guinea-Bissau and are eliminated.

The Bolton Wanderers star expressed his disappointment in coach Appiah after playing two draws in their opening Group F games.

The West Africa giants played out a 2-2 stalemate with the Squirrels of Benin in the opening fixture of the group before engaging holders Cameroon to a scoreless draw.

The four-time Africa champions needs to beat Guinea Bissau to ensure of qualification to the next round of the competition.

“Kwesi has to win against Guinea-Bissau to keep his job,” said Okocha, who was part of the 1994 Nigeria Cup of Nations-winning team.

Guinea-Bissau are among four teams who failed to score in their first two group matches with former Liverpool youth team forward Toni Silva among those misfiring.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments