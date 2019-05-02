2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria names Okocha, Kanu, Babangida as scouts and motivational figures

Nigeria has appointed ex-internationals Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and Tijani Babangida as scouts and motivational figures for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

According to Nigeria Football Federation General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, the three legends will monitor the activities of the Super Eagles' opponents and report to Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr.

They will be tasked with the same responsibilities during the tournament which runs from 21 June to 19 July.

''Okocha, Kanu and Babangida served Nigeria meritoriously as players and we believe they have the capacity to excel in this particular assignment,'' Dr Sanusi told thenff.com on Tuesday.

''They will also serve as role models for our young team in Egypt,''

Nigeria are in Group B alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.