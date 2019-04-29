2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria planning early departure to Egypt to acclimatize

Nigeria want to be the first team to arrive Egypt for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for early acclimatization.

The Super Eagles will open camp in Asaba next month where they are planning to play a friendly.

Then they would fly out to Egypt to play another friendly with Senegal.

''The team will have few weeks of camping in Asaba, but we want to be in Egypt early to start preparations,'' Super Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye told NAN.

''The plan is for us to get to Egypt at least seven or eight days before our first match. So, in Egypt, we will play a friendly against Senegal because we want to really focus on getting our players fresh.

''There is a need to understand that AFCON is coming up at the end of European football season, so the trick is to get the players fresh and keep them away from injuries.

''It is going to be a tough challenge in Egypt, so the coach has been talking to the players on his approach and the need for them to be fit so that we can come together to play the tournament with full blast.''.

Nigeria are in Group B alongside Madagascar, Guinea and Burundi and will be based at the Alexandria Stadium.