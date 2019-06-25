GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria striker Kalu passed fit for Guinea clash after collapse

Published on: 25 June 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria striker Kalu passed fit for Guinea clash after collapse
06842740Victor Moses (C) of Nigeria performs a somersault after scoring the equalizer during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Argentina in St.Petersburg, Russia, 26 June 2018. EPA/Tolga Bozoglu

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has confirmed striker Samuel Kalu is fully fit to play in Wednesday's second Group match against Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kalu collapsed during training last week due to severe dehydration.

The Bordeaux player was rushed to hospital on Friday and missed the 1-0 win over Burundi on Saturday in the opening match in Group B in Alexandria.

"The very good news is that Kalu did again yesterday in Cairo an MRI and it is now 100% sure that he is fit and he will be available for the game," Rohr said.

"He already started training with the team so we are happy about that because everybody was a little bit scared when this happened."

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments