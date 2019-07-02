2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria to face champions Cameroon in big Round of 16 clash

Nigeria have lined a massive clash with Cameroon in the Round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, ensuring that one giants will be eliminated even before the quarter-final.

The Super Eagles will take on the Indomitable Lions in the match on Saturday.

The Super Eagles had already qualified, following their consecutive 1-0 wins over Burundi and Guinea, but they were shocked 2-0 by Madagascar in their final Group B fixture.

It meant that Gernot Rohr’s men finished in second place and would face the runners-up from Group F.

The Indomitable Lions could only draw 0-0 with Benin Republic on Tuesday in their final group match.

The result saw them lose top place to Ghana, who beat Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their own game.