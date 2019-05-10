Normalisation Committee boss tells Ghana coach to consider Muntari and Boateng for AFCON

Chairman of the Ghana FA Normalisation Committee Dr. Kofi Amoah has revealed that he has asked Black Stars coach to consider calling the controversial duo of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Dr Amoah disclosed that Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari have expressed their desires to feature for the Black Stars at the forthcoming tournament in Egypt.

Boateng retired from international football in 2011, citing fatigue from combining club football and international duties but later rescinded his decision and represented the Black Stars at the World Cup three years later.

But he was dismissed from the team's camp together with Sulley Muntari on disciplinary grounds and has been banned indefinitely.

However, with the Black Stars preparing ahead of the continent's football showpiece, both players according to the Normalisation Committee Dr. Kofi Amoah, are keen to secure a place in Ghana's final squad for the tournament.

"I have told Coach Kwasi Appiah that Sulley Muntari and Kelvin Prince Boateng have called me that they want to play for Blackstars for this AFCON"- Dr Kofi Amoah on Metro TV.

"I had a call from Sulley Muntari and the way he was talking with passion I couldn't believe it. He said if coach Kwesi Appiah will only play him for 15 minutes, he will be grateful and accept it."

"This is a player who was clubless but now playing regularly but I think the final decision is in the hands of the coach. I have told Kwesi Appiah that Kevin Prince Boateng is a good player but the coach has the sole authority any play of his choice ahead of the AFCON.

Muntari joined Spanish Segunda side Albacete Balompie during the winter transfer window, making two appearances in the league.

Boateng meanwhile, has been a peripheral figure in the FC Barcelona team that clinched the Spanish La Liga title last week.

The 32-year-old has made just four appearances in all competitions since joining on loan from Italian side US Sassuolo in the January transfer window.

Ghana have been pitted in Group F alongside defending champions Cameroon, as well as Benin and Guinea Bissau.

The tournament will start on June 21 and end on July 19, 2019. Ghana is expected to camp in Ismaily for the Group phase of the competition.