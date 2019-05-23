GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Normalisation Committee imposes psychologist Patrick Ofori on coach Appiah, Prof Mintah snubbed

Published on: 23 May 2019
Patrick Ofori is the new sports psychologist for the Black Stars

Patrick Ofori has returned to the Black Stars as a psychologist for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, replacing Professor Kwesi Mintah.

The Normalisation Committee confirmed the appointment on Wednesday after the announcing of the 29-man provisional squad for the tournament.

But the technical team is not happy with this appointment as it is against their wish and choice.

Ofori acted in a similar role for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and coincidentally that was Kwesi Appiah's first tournament.

He holds a MSc. Degree in Sport and Exercise Psychology from Loughborough University and a BA in Psychology with Sociology from University of Ghana.

Ofori earned his PhD in Sports Psychology from the University of Stirling, United Kingdom.

 

