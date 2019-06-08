2019 Africa Cup of Nations: O.B. Amoah gives reasons why budget for Black Stars has not been made public yet

Ghana’s Black Stars will assemble in Egypt for the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, it has become the norm for Ghanaians, over the decade, to question how much is spent on football tournaments.

Therefore, making the budget public has become a tug of war between the media and officials of successive FAs over the years.

“I was having a chat with the Minister and I told him that Ghanaians want to see the Black Stars budget for AFCON, and he told me that making the budgets public is not a problem for him and he is not afraid to make it public. The minister added that what they - the ministry- was thinking was, instead of Ghanaians having a discussion on the Black Stars winning the AFCON, they will rather be talking and discussing the budget more rather than focusing on the team,” he told Happy FM.

“They will say the money is too much this and that, so if he [the minister] is not careful the budget will be the talk of the town. I even told him that the 10,000 for the winning bonus, if they don’t win they won't get.”

O.B. Amoah added that, the Minister responsible for Youth and Sports assured him that, “the budget will be made public and everyone will know how much we are spending on the black stars very soon.”

Last month, the Sports Ministry denied reports, which suggests that an amount of $8 million had been budgeted for the Black Stars towards their participation in the upcoming AFCON in Egypt.

According to the report, the Sports Ministry had approved the said budget to cater for the Black Stars during the tournament.

The reports further indicated that the Black Stars players will have a bonus hike as part of the purported budget.