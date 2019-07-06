2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Our ambition to win the AFCON is on course - Kasim Nuhu

Ghana defender Kasim Nuhu has reiterated the Black Stars ambition to lift the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The West Africa giants inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Guinea-Bissau to book a place in the round of 16 stage of the tournament.

Kwesi Appiah's have been paired against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the round of 16 stage at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday.

Ahead of the clash, Nuhu insisted they are not under any pressure but are more concentrated on achieving their dream.

“I will say no, because I prepared very well for this tournament. I don’t feel any pressure," he told Footballmadeinghana.com

“We play three games, and we were able to get to next round. The only pressure is it will be difficult in the games.

“Our dream is still alive. Winning one and a draw against Cameroon which is very important. I will say we still have a dream to win the tournament”