2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Our ambition to win the cup has not changed - Baba Rahman

Ghana left-back Abdul Baba Rahman has stated categorically that their ambition is to clinch this year’s Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

The Black Stars progressed to the round of 16 stage of the competition following a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau in Suez.

But the first half performance of the team in the game left many wondering if the four-time Africa champions can end their 37-year title drought.

Rahman however believes otherwise claiming that the team fired up to win the cup.

“This is my third Afcon and it has always been the same and our ambition is to win the trophy,” says the Chelsea defender.

“This win is going to boost our morale ahead of our next game.”

Rahman, who celebrated his 25th birthday on the eve of the match, was one of the standout performers as he assisted Ghana’s two goals.

“Generally, I did well but the team supported me.”

After warming the bench in the side’s opening game against Benin, Rahman exhibited strong performances against Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau, and he is expected to keep his place when the Black Stars engage Tunisia in the round of 16 tie on Monday, July 8.