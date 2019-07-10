2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Our campaign has been disappointing- Asamoah Gyan

General Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has described Ghana’s campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations as a disappointing one after the team was eliminated in the round of 16.

Ghana lost to Tunisia 5-4 on penalties after the game had ended 1-1 after regulation time. The win granted the Carthage Eagles their first win over the Black Stars in the tournament and they will face Madagascar at the quarter-final stage on Thursday.

Gyan who was introduced into the game eight minutes to end was key to Ghana’s equalizing goal against Tunisia which sent the game into extra time. Speaking to the media after the disappointing exit from the tournament he said “our campaign has been disappointing; we have been to several semi-finals in the previous tournaments and it is bad to exit in the round of 16”.

“We dominated the game and had a lot of chances but we couldn’t take them”, he added.

Asamoah Gyan also hinted that the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt is likely to be his last.

Speaking to journalists after the game, Gyan said the team will return home to prepare for the next Afcon qualifiers.

“We’re out, we’re sad, we’ve to go home and see what went wrong. We’ve got young players, hungry players… they’ve to go to their clubs, if they’re down here they will be mentally down in their clubs and we’ve to just psyche them up and they’ve to go to their clubs to prove that they can deliver and we will prepare for the qualifiers again.”

Asked if Egypt 2019 was his last Afcon, Gyan said: “Yes, it could be my last”, adding: “Many things happened but I have to go home and think about it well and then see what happens. This is my seventh Africa Cup of Nations, so, I’ll just have to go home and think about it well before I come out to say anything.”

Gyan has scored in six Afcon tournaments, a record currently held by him alongside Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o and Zambian Kalusha Bwalya.

Gyan is the all-time leading goal scorer of the Ghana national team.