2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Physical trainer Jamie Lawrence confirms talks of Black Stars return

Jamaican Physical Trainer Jamie Lawrence has confirmed talks have began on a possible return to join the Black Stars backroom staff ahead of the Cup of Nations in Egypt.

On Tuesday reports emerged that the former Leicester City player will join the technical bench of the national team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

His arrival will be the third time he has been with the Black Stars, after playing a role at the last two Nations Cup in Euatorial Guinea and Gabon.

"Nothing has been concluded yet,we are still talking so hope it goes well," Jamie Lawrence told Oyerepa FM.

"You remember what happened previously ,to make sure it doesn't happen again i want to finalise all before i come down.

"I have been speaking to Coach Kwasi Appiah and Tanko but its not confirmed.

"Let's hope for the best because i am ready to contribute my quota to help Ghana achieve its target in the competition."