2019 Africa Cup of Nations: President Abdel Aziz in Egypt to watch Mauritania's historic clash with Mali

Mauritanian president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz is in Egypt to watch the national team play their first match in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Abdel Aziz will be present at the New Suez Stadium when Mauritania open their tournament campaign against Mali on Monday evening.

The match is expected to bring Mauritania to a standstill.

Just seven years ago, Mauritania was ranked as the world's fourth-worst nation.

From 206th in the rankings, the nation now sits 103rd, and qualified for its first major tournament.