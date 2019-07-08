2019 Africa Cup of Nations: President Akufo-Addo gutted after Ghana’s defeat against Tunisia

President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed his disappointment in the Black Stars loss against Tunisia in the Round of 16 stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday.

The Black Stars quest of ending their 37-year AFCON drought was dashed following a 2-1 defeat on penalty against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia after playing out 1-1 in 120 minutes.

Tunisia shot into the lead on the 73rd minute through Taha Khenissi but Ghana pushes the game to extra time after Rami Bediou with virtually the last kick of the game.

Ghana were booted out of the competition after substitute Caleb Ekuban’s weak penalty kick was saved by Ben Mustapha after both teams had cleanly converted their spot-kicks.

President Akufo-Addo took to twitter to wish the team better luck in their subsequent tournaments but could not hold back his disappointment in the defeat.

