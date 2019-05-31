2019 Africa Cup of Nations: President Nana Addo calls for massive respect for Kwesi Appiah, Ayew ahead of AFCON

President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the Black Stars team to rally behind coach Kwesi Appiah and newly-appointed captain Andre Ayew ahead of their quest to end the nation's 37-year title drought at the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ahead of the team's departure to Dubai for their pre-AFCON training camping, President Nana Addo hosted the team at Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday.

His Excellency Nana Addo interacted with the management committee, the technical team and the 16 players who were present for the occasion.

Addressing the players, President Nana Addo implored the players to respect head coach Kwesi Appiah and Andre Ayew who was named as a substantive skipper last week.

“Two things I want to put to you. You have to respect unreservedly the authority of the coach and the authority of the captain. That are the basic rules, none negotiable rules. You have to respect their authority. If you don’t do it, everybody will be going their different ways . You do that, you cement the teamwork and become cohesive and forceful,” His Excellency Nana Addo stated.

“Teamwork is at the heart of every success. Without it you cannot succeed in football and as it is in every enterprise.Teamwork means all of you have to work for each other. Religious, ethnic and other divisions do not advance team work”.

“You are the Black Stars of Ghana, and it doesn’t matter whether you’re from Jamestown or Nalerigu or Walewale, you’re the Black Stars of Ghana; helping each other to win is the sort of teamwork I’m talking about," he added.

He also told the team that he will be in Egypt to watch their opening game against Benin and the final match on July 19 if they make it.

The four-time AFCON champions have been drawn in Group F alongside Guinea-Bissau, Benin and Cameroon.

The 2019 edition of the AFCON in Egypt will begin on June 21 in Egypt.