2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Profile- Cameroon national football team

African Cup of Nations record:

Previous appearances in finals: (18) 1970, 1972, 1982, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2015, 2017 Best performance: Winners 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017

Drawn in Group F with Benin, Ghana and Guinea Bissau

Coach: Clarence Seedorf The former Dutch international had a glittering club career but has struggled in the coaching ranks and was a surprise selection to head the 'Indomitable Lions' last August.

He won the Champions League with Ajax Amsterdam, Real Madrid and Inter Milan and competed at three European Championships and the 1998 World Cup. Seedorf started as a coach at former club AC Milan in 2014 but lasted six months and has since had even briefer spells with Shenzhen in China and Deportivo la Coruna in Spain. - - -

Key player: Andre Onana Age: 23. Goalkeeper. Onana refused a call-up to the last Cup of Nations finals as he put his club career before national team selection but has since emerged as the country’s first choice.

His reputation has also been greatly enhanced by his role in helping Ajax win the Dutch league and cup double and make unexpected progress to the Champions League semi-finals. Now valued at around 40 million pounds ($50.37 million), he has been regularly linked to a move to one of the leading Premier League clubs

FIFA world ranking in June 2019: 51

How they qualified: Second placed team in Group B, behind Morocco but ahead of Malawi and the Comoros Islands.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Carlos Idriss Kameni (Fenerbahce), Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam), Fabrice Ondoa (Oostende)

Defenders: Yaya Banana (Panionios), Gaetan Bong (Brighton and Hove Albion), Joyskim Dawa (Mariupol), Collins Fai (Standard Liege), Jean Armel Kana Biyik (Kayerispor), Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Slavia Prague), Ambroise Oyongo (Montpellier)

Midfielders: Arnaud Djoum (Heart of Midlothian), Wilfrid Kaptoum (Real Betis), Pierre Kunde Malong (Mainz), Georges Mandjeck (Maccabi Haifa), Andre Zambo Anguissa (Fulham)

Forwards: Stephane Bahoken (Angers), Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye), Olivier Boumal (Panionios), Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting (Paris St Germain), Clinton Njie (Olympique Marseille), Joel Tagueu (Maritimo), Karl Toko Ekambi (Villarreal), Jacques Zoua (Astra Giurgiu).

