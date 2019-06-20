2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Profile- Ghana national football team

African Cup of Nations record:

Previous appearances in finals: (21) 1963, 1965, 1968, 1970, 1978, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017. Best performance: Winners 1963, 1965, 1978, 1982

Drawn in Group F with Benin, Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.

Coach: Kwesi Appiah

This is the third stint in charge of Ghana’s national team for Appiah, an international defender in his playing days with Asante Kotoko. He was a member of the 1982 Cup of Nations-winning squad although he did not feature in any match during the tournament.

The 58-year-old took Ghana to the 2013 Cup of Nations tournament and the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but was replaced afterwards. He returned to the job to replace Avram Grant two years ago. - - -

Key player: Thomas Partey. Age: 26. Midfielder.

The all-action midfielder will be closely watched in Egypt, not only by the opposition but also by a bevvy of top clubs keen to sign him, according to reports. He would cost a minimum of 50 million euros ($56.08 million) if he is to leave Atletico Madrid – the sum in the release clause of his contract.

Party was 16 when he went to Spain for trials, was quickly snapped up and moved through the ranks at the club, making a first-team debut in 2013. - - -

FIFA world ranking June 2019: 50

How they qualified: Top place team in Group F, ahead of Kenya, Ethiopia and Sierra Leone.

Squad Goalkeepers: Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (Sochaux), Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United)

Defenders: Lumor Agbenyenu (Goztepsor), Joseph Aidoo (Racing Genk), Joseph Attamah (Basaksehir), Abdul Rahman Baba (Stade Reims), John Boye (Metz), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew SC), Kassim Nuhu (Hoffenheim), Andy Yiadom (Reading)

Midfielders: Afriyie Acquah (Empoli), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United), Andre Ayew (Fenerbache), Samuel Owusu (Cukaricki Belgrade), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid), Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves)

Forwards: Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Trabzonspor), Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor), Kwabena Owusu (Leganes).

