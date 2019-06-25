2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Real Madrid boss Zidane backs Algeria to win tournament

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hopes the Algeria win the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The Desert Warriors had a successful start for the prestigious tournament; securing a comfortable 2-0 win over Kenya in Sunday's opener in Cairo.

"We want to see the Algerian team playing well for the Algerian people," Zidane, 47, a Frenchman with Algerian origins, to beIn SPORTS TV channel on Sunday.

Algeria, who won the AFCON Cup once in 1990, play in Group C along with Senegal, Kenya, and Tanzania.

"I want them to win the title so to see Algerians celebrating their victory in the streets," added the former attacking midfielder of Juventus and Real Madrid.

Zidane also won the 1998 World Cup with the French national football team.

Algeria will face Senegal next in Cairo on Thursday, before facing Tanzania in the final match of the first round on 1 July.