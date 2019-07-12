2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Round of 16 results proves no minnows exists in Africa football

The results witnessed in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt proved the tag used for small teams on the continent has been eradicated.

Football has developed and it could be witnessed by thousands of viewers across the continent in the ongoing tournament.

Prior to game predictions were made in favor of the power houses as well as favorites to win the competition but most of these countries such as Morocco, Egypt, Cameroon and Ghana have been eliminated.

Some examples we could fall on are South Africa’s defeat of host nation Egypt in the round of 16 which will be tagged as the biggest shock in the tournament so far. The Bafana Bafana eliminated the Pharoahs of Egypt in front of their 70,000 fans at the Cairo International Sports Stadium.

Madagascar also making miracles in their debut tournament eliminated DR Congo to book a place in the quarter-final where they were eventually eliminated by Tunisia.