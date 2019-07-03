2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Samuel Owusu reveals senior players have helped him settle in the Black Stars team

Winger Samuel Owusu has revealed that the senior players in the Black Stars team have helped him settle in camp.

The Čukarički star has been a revelation in the Ghana team, after impressing in the Black Stars'games at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

Owusu started in Ghana's 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau, after coming on from the bench in the first two games.

"I think so far so good. I have been doing my best as a player to help the team," he said after yesterday's game.

"I am very happy because the senior players in the team have been motivating me. They tell me when you get the ball go forward, when you lose the ball we will tackle for you and I think it's been very good for me," he added.

After making his first start for the team, the winger is expected to be handed another chance to impress when Ghana faces Tunisia in the last 16.

But the down to earth player insists that decision should be left to the coach Kwesi Appiah.

"Everything depends on the coach now, whether for me to start on be on the bench," he said.

Ghana will face Tunisia on Monday for a place in the quarter finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin