2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal coach Aliou Cisse expects tough challenge from Benin

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says their quarter final clash against Benin will be a "difficult" match for his side.

Benin shocked Morocco to reach the last eight despite playing most of the match with a man down.

Meanwhile Senegal earned a hard fought win over Uganda to reach the quarter finals, a stage they got eliminated two years ago.

Ahead of Wednesday's game at the June 30 stadium in Egypt, Aliou Cisse remains cautiousl;y optimistic of his side's chances.

"It will be a difficult match against Benin," he said in a pre-match conference. "If Benin is here, this means that it is a team that has achieved good results in the tournament," he added.

"In Africa there are no more small teams, and we will take Benin very seriously. They are a good team with fine players and qualities in all compartments.

"This competition is difficult. Against Uganda, we suffered a bit but we have to get back to work. (Sadio) Mané is fighting for the team. He is a player who understands that the team goes above persons.

"We are ambitious and we know that we can go far in this competition. I have always said that we will play one match at a time."