2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Serbia based star Samuel Owusu concerned about team success than personal glory at AFCON

Ghana winger Samuel Owusu says he is more concerned about the team's success than any personal glory at the Nations Cup on Egypt.

The 23-year old was a surprise inclusion in coach Kwesi Appiah final 23-man squad for the tournament but the Cucaricki attacked has vindicated himself with some outstanding performances.

Owusu started in Ghana's 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday and impressed on the right flank earning several plaudits from fans of the team.

"I do my best and what is good for the team and at the end of the game we picked all three points," he said after the game. "To start the tournament, it was not easy but we did our best and the team work is there so we will encourage ourselves and go ahead in the next game," he added.

"I have been doing my best as a player to help the team qualify and this is the best thing. I'm sure as time goes on I will keep doing my best."

Samuel Owusu made his debut in Ghana's first game against Benin, where he lasted for only 24 minutes.

The 23-year old then replaced the injured Christian Atsu in the second game after fifteen minutes.

On Tuesday, he started against Guinea Bissau, playing 83 minutes before he was replaced by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Kwesi Appiah looks set to hand him another starting role against Tunisia in the last 16 clash on Monday.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin