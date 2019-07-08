2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Social media on Kwesi Appiah after Tunisia defeat

Ghana suffered a 5-4 penalty loss against Tunisia in the Round of 16 at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

Following a cagey first half, the Black Stars were given a shock after Taha Khenissi close range strike handed the Carthage Eagles a lead in the 73rd minute.

Ghana however fought back to push the game to extra courtesy an own goal by Rami Bediou on the 92nd minute.

Both teams failed to hit the back fo the twine as South African referee Vitor Gomes brought the game to an end.

The West Africa giants were dumped out of the competition after Caleb Ekuban missed Ghana’s third penalty kick as the Eagles march on to the quarterfinals with a 5-4 win.

In the wake of the game, several keen followers of the team expressed their views on the tactics of coach Kwesi Appiah.

