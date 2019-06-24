2019 Africa Cup of Nations: South Africa coach Stuart Baxter confident ahead of Ivory coast clash

South Africa manager Stuart Baxter is confident the Bafana Bafana can make an impact at the Nation's Cup in Egypt ahead of their opening game against Ivory Coast.

The 1996 African champions have struggled on the continent in recent competitions but Staurt Baxter believes he has the players to make a statement in Egypt.

"There are no small or big teams in football. Usually some surprises occur and this AFCON won’t be an exception. We feel no worries of the group’s teams," he posted on Twitter.

"If we could do what’s needed from us we will appear in a better shape than previous editions. The atmosphere is positive and our players want to make their country proud."

South Africa aims to repeat their lone achievement when they were crowned champions at home in their first ever appearance. Bafana Bafana missed the last edition in 2017.