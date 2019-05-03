2019 Africa Cup of Nations: South Africa line-up Ghana friendly in UAE

South Africa have planed a pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations friendly against Ghana in the United Arab Emirates.

The Bafana Bafana will travel to Dubai for heat acclimatisation ahead of the tournament.

Head coach Stuart Baxter believes playing against the four-time African champions and tournament favourites will sharpen his side.

South Africa’s first match will be against Ivory Coast in Cairo on 24 June before playing Namibia and Morocco in Group D.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will run from 21 June to 19 July.