2019 Africa Cup of Nations: South Africa line-up Ghana friendly in UAE

Published on: 03 May 2019
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 02: during the South African national soccer team press conference at SAFA House on May 02, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

South Africa have planed a pre-2019 Africa Cup of Nations friendly against Ghana in the United Arab Emirates.

The Bafana Bafana will travel to Dubai for heat acclimatisation ahead of the tournament.

Head coach Stuart Baxter believes playing against the four-time African champions and tournament favourites will sharpen his side.

South Africa’s first match will be against Ivory Coast in Cairo on 24 June before playing Namibia and Morocco in Group D.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will run from 21 June to 19 July.

