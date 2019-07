South African referee Victor Gomez will handle Ghana's round of 16 clash against Tunisia in Ismailia on Tuesday night.

In 2018, Gomes hogged the headlines when he turned down a bribe to throw a Caf Confederation Cup match.

Gomes was approached to fix the first leg play-off encounter between Nigeria’s Plateau United and Algeria’s USM Alger.

Plateau went on to win the encounter 2-1.