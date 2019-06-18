2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Steve Mounié bags hat-trick as Benin wrap up AFCON preparations with win over Mauritania

Ghana's group opponents Benin wrapped their preparations ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations with a resounding 3-1 victory over Mauritania in a friendly on Wednesday.

A hat-trick by Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounié handed the Squirrels the win in Marrakech, Morocco.

Michel Dussuyer opted for what seem to be his team for his side's tournament opener.

Mickael Poté, Steve Mounié and Cebio Soukou led the attack in a 3-4-3 formation.

David Kiki, Seidou Baraze, Jordan Adeoti and Mama Seibou made up the midfield whilst Olivier Verdon, Khaled Adenon and Moise Adilehou were handed the defensive duties.

Fabien Farnolle manned the posts for the Beninois team.

Stéphane Sessegnon who is suspended for the first game of the tournament against Ghana was left out of the match squad.

Mounié headed home a brilliant free-kick by Soukou to put Benin ahead in the 38th minute.

Two minutes after the break, Mauritania pulled parity through a spot kick by El Hacen El Id.

Mounié restored the lead for the Squirrels in the 62nd minute as he connected a pass from Kiki on the left.

With twenty minutes to full-time, Mounié completed his hat-trick with a nice goal to seal the victory.

Benin are expected to arrive in Egypt on Thursday for the tournament.

They tackle the Black Stars in their first group game on 25th June, 2019 in Ismailia.