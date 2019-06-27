2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Striker Adama Niane removed from Mali squad for indiscipline

Malian striker Adama Niané has been sacked from the team's camp at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations following an act of gross indiscipline.

The Sporting Charleroi forward is believed to have slapped the team's captain Abdoulaye Diaby after some misunderstanding between the two.

Niané was on the bench when Mali thrashed Mauritania 4-1 in their opening match.

He was expected to get some minutes in their next game against Tunisia on Friday afternoon.

Niané becomes the fifth player to be sacked from camp at the tournament following the foot steps of Amr Warda (Egypt), Selemani Yamini Ndikumana (Burundi), Abdelaziz Hamdallah (Morocco) and Harid Belkebla (Algeria)