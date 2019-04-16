2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Super Eagles coach hint Ghana, Senegal friendlies

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has hinted of two friendlies against Ghana and Senegal as part of his team’s preparations for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria were drawn against Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi in Group B.

The German-coach also revealed that his team will begin preparations where they will camp at Asaba, Delta State and later shift camp to Ismailia, Egypt.

Meanwhile, the friendlies games are yet to be confirmed by the Nigeria Football Federation.

“We were in Asaba for our last two matches, and we are looking at the centre to camp again, and play against Ghana before going to Egypt, he told the media.

“In Egypt, we will go to Ismaili. We want to play a match in Ismaili before the Nations Cup, probably against Senegal.

“We train in Ismaili, then we play the competition. We are hopeful, and we are ready to play. We have young players who want to do well and win the cup. They will use Egypt to build their careers; but we must prepare well,” he added.

The 65-year old German hopes his team will make it far in the competition after missing out from the two previous editions.

GHANAsoccernet can confirm that there hasn't been any official communication from the Nigeria Football Federation to engage the Black Stars in an international friendly.