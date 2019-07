Madagascar are waiting for the winner of the match Tunisia and Ghana at the quarter-final stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The debutants managed a 4-1 penalty shootout victory over DR Congo after drawing 2-2 after extra-time.

Tunisia qualified as runners-up in Group E after collecting just three points from three draws.

Ghana were emerged Group F winners with 7 points- two draws and one win.

The quarter-final match will be played on Thursday, 11 July, 2019.