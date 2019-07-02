2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Talented striker Kwabena Owusu gets his first AFCON start

CD Leganes striker Kwabena Owusu has been handed a debut start for the Black Stars in their must-win encounter against Guinea Bissau at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The enterprising forward made his competitive Black Stars debut when he came in Ghana’s 0-0 stalemate with Cameroon.

The 23-year-old showed glimpses of his quality when he replaced captain Andre Ayew with 5 minutes to go during Ghana's goalless draw with defending champions Cameroon last Saturday.

Owusu nearly grabbed the winning goal for the West Africa giants but his effort came off the post to deny him from finding the back of the net.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has given him another opportunity by naming him in the team's starting line-up against Guinea Bissau.

Owusu scored 10 goals in 25 games during a loan spell at Spanish lower-tier side Salamanca last season.