Published on: 09 July 2019
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: There are no conflicts in the team- Andre Ayew
Andre Morgan Rami Ayew of Ghana during the 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Cameroon and Ghana at the Ismailia stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on June 29,2019. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has denied any rift in the camp of the Black Stars after the team’s elimination from the tournament.

The Black Stars lost on penalties to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia by 5-4 after the game had ended 1-1 after regulation time in the Round of 16 game played at the Ismailia Sports Stadium on Monday.

According to Dede Ayew, the atmosphere in camp was peaceful and denied any sort of divisions and conflict among the players  in camp.

The Swansea City player congratulated his teammates for the performance they exhibited in the tournament despite the elimination at the Round of 16 stage.

He added that the team will learn from thier mistakes and improve in subsequent tournaments.

 

